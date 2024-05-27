iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Holdings Boosted by Hilltop Holdings Inc.

Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,446 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $1,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Matson Money. Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 3,994,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,098,000 after purchasing an additional 378,602 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the third quarter worth about $81,771,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $44,024,000. Strategic Financial Services Inc lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 397,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,235,000 after purchasing an additional 11,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 323,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,725,000 after purchasing an additional 28,700 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $103.42. 170,769 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $104.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.02. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.21 and a fifty-two week high of $89.40. The firm has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.87.

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

