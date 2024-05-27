iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Shares Sold by Hilltop Holdings Inc.

Hilltop Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 44,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,155 shares during the quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $3,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 282.8% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $106,000.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ IUSV traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $88.79. The company had a trading volume of 437,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,765. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $88.33 and its 200 day moving average is $85.31. The company has a market capitalization of $17.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.27 and a fifty-two week high of $90.64.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Cuts Dividend
iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Profile
The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/20 – 5/24
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- NASDAQ 100 vs. NASDAQ Composite: A Detailed Breakdown of NASDAQ
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- These 2 Retail Traders Favorites are Nearing Major Breakouts
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.