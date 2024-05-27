iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Shares Sold by Hilltop Holdings Inc.

Hilltop Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 44,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,155 shares during the quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $3,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 282.8% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $106,000.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ IUSV traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $88.79. The company had a trading volume of 437,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,765. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $88.33 and its 200 day moving average is $85.31. The company has a market capitalization of $17.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.27 and a fifty-two week high of $90.64.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.4397 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

