iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Hilltop Holdings Inc.

Hilltop Holdings Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 34.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,259 shares during the quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 4,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 17,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

IJR traded up $1.01 on Monday, hitting $108.82. 1,874,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,052,875. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $87.32 and a 52 week high of $111.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $107.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.01.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

