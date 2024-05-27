iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) is Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Evermay Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,127 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $12,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,649,000. Quantitative Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Quantitative Strategies Inc. now owns 64,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,969,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC now owns 55,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,026,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brogan Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $233,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $108.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,874,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,052,875. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $87.32 and a twelve month high of $111.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $107.35 and a 200-day moving average of $105.01. The stock has a market cap of $78.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

