iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Evermay Wealth Management LLC

Evermay Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 140,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,202 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 7.2% of Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $38,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 130.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 475.0% during the 4th quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJH stock traded up $0.50 on Friday, hitting $59.52. 3,239,264 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,577,765. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $46.30 and a 12 month high of $61.01. The stock has a market cap of $83.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.02 and a 200 day moving average of $56.19.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.