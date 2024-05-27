Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $32.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $24.64.

Shares of IOVA opened at $10.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.30. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.21 and a 12-month high of $18.33.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $0.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 million. Iovance Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 23,615.70% and a negative return on equity of 71.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 71400.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.50) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 1,227.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,059 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 4,678 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Annandale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 284.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,541 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 5,577 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.03% of the company’s stock.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes cell therapies using autologous tumor infiltrating lymphocyte for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and other solid tumor cancers in the United States. The company offers Amtagvi, a tumor-derived autologous T cell immunotherapy used to treat adult patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma; and Proleukin, an interleukin-2 product for the treatment of patients with metastatic renal cell carcinoma.

