Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for NXP Semiconductors (NXPI)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ: NXPI) recently:

5/24/2024 – NXP Semiconductors was upgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $325.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $265.00.

5/22/2024 – NXP Semiconductors had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $285.00 to $305.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/15/2024 – NXP Semiconductors had its price target raised by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $290.00 to $325.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/13/2024 – NXP Semiconductors is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price target on the stock.

5/8/2024 – NXP Semiconductors was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/1/2024 – NXP Semiconductors had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $300.00 to $370.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/1/2024 – NXP Semiconductors had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $250.00 to $295.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/1/2024 – NXP Semiconductors had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $240.00 to $275.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/1/2024 – NXP Semiconductors had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $230.00 to $270.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/1/2024 – NXP Semiconductors had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $280.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/1/2024 – NXP Semiconductors had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $225.00 to $265.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/1/2024 – NXP Semiconductors had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $260.00 to $300.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/1/2024 – NXP Semiconductors had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $265.00 to $291.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/1/2024 – NXP Semiconductors had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $250.00 to $280.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/30/2024 – NXP Semiconductors had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $290.00 price target on the stock.

4/30/2024 – NXP Semiconductors was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/16/2024 – NXP Semiconductors is now covered by analysts at Evercore ISI. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock.

4/16/2024 – NXP Semiconductors was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/8/2024 – NXP Semiconductors had its price target raised by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $270.00 to $290.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/8/2024 – NXP Semiconductors was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/28/2024 – NXP Semiconductors was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

NASDAQ NXPI traded up $4.45 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $277.17. 1,319,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,289,050. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.54. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $163.26 and a 1 year high of $280.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $248.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $231.21.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.07. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.46 earnings per share for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NXP Semiconductors

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.49%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,779,812 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $5,153,900,000 after purchasing an additional 91,453 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 17.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,921,432 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $3,201,543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909,898 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $762,077,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 893.2% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,332,578 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $535,747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,205,035 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $440,841,000 after purchasing an additional 92,571 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

