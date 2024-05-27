Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for NXP Semiconductors (NXPI)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ: NXPI) recently:
- 5/24/2024 – NXP Semiconductors was upgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $325.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $265.00.
- 5/22/2024 – NXP Semiconductors had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $285.00 to $305.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 5/15/2024 – NXP Semiconductors had its price target raised by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $290.00 to $325.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 5/13/2024 – NXP Semiconductors is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price target on the stock.
- 5/8/2024 – NXP Semiconductors was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 5/1/2024 – NXP Semiconductors had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $300.00 to $370.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 5/1/2024 – NXP Semiconductors had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $250.00 to $295.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 5/1/2024 – NXP Semiconductors had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $240.00 to $275.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 5/1/2024 – NXP Semiconductors had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $230.00 to $270.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 5/1/2024 – NXP Semiconductors had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $280.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 5/1/2024 – NXP Semiconductors had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $225.00 to $265.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 5/1/2024 – NXP Semiconductors had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $260.00 to $300.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 5/1/2024 – NXP Semiconductors had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $265.00 to $291.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 5/1/2024 – NXP Semiconductors had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $250.00 to $280.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/30/2024 – NXP Semiconductors had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $290.00 price target on the stock.
- 4/30/2024 – NXP Semiconductors was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 4/16/2024 – NXP Semiconductors is now covered by analysts at Evercore ISI. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock.
- 4/16/2024 – NXP Semiconductors was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 4/8/2024 – NXP Semiconductors had its price target raised by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $270.00 to $290.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 4/8/2024 – NXP Semiconductors was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 3/28/2024 – NXP Semiconductors was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance
NASDAQ NXPI traded up $4.45 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $277.17. 1,319,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,289,050. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.54. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $163.26 and a 1 year high of $280.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $248.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $231.21.
NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.07. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.46 earnings per share for the current year.
NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend
Hedge Funds Weigh In On NXP Semiconductors
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,779,812 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $5,153,900,000 after purchasing an additional 91,453 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 17.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,921,432 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $3,201,543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909,898 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $762,077,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 893.2% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,332,578 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $535,747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,205,035 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $440,841,000 after purchasing an additional 92,571 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.
NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.
