Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Purchased by Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC

Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up 1.2% of Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $5,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Summit X LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 5,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 1.3% during the third quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedrus LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Cedrus LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock traded up $4.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $457.95. 29,669,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,553,832. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $336.67 and a 52 week high of $460.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $439.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $422.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a $0.5735 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

