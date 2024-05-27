Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Acquired by Hilltop Holdings Inc.

Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 36.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,387 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at $276,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,315 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,805,000 after acquiring an additional 3,054 shares during the last quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 1,042 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $440.00 to $436.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $412.00 to $421.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $396.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.70, for a total transaction of $741,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,385,753.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.70, for a total value of $741,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,385,753.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 1,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $649,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,051 shares in the company, valued at $6,099,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 148,290 shares of company stock valued at $57,207,154 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

ISRG traded up $6.46 on Monday, reaching $404.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,082,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,536,858. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $254.85 and a 1 year high of $408.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $386.45 and its 200 day moving average is $363.25. The stock has a market cap of $143.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.39.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 27.16%. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Articles

