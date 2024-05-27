International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Free Report) (TSE:ITH) in a research note published on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the mining company’s stock.

International Tower Hill Mines Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN THM opened at $0.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $132.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.30 and a beta of 1.19. International Tower Hill Mines has a 1 year low of $0.31 and a 1 year high of $0.80.

Get International Tower Hill Mines alerts:

International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Get Free Report) (TSE:ITH) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Tower Hill Mines

International Tower Hill Mines Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in International Tower Hill Mines by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 51,018 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Herr Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in International Tower Hill Mines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,416,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of International Tower Hill Mines by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,878,009 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 28,358 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.63% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds rights to acquire interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska. The company was formerly known as Tower Hill Mines Ltd.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for International Tower Hill Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Tower Hill Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.