ICON (ICX) Price Down 1.4% Over Last Week

ICON (ICX) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 27th. During the last seven days, ICON has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar. One ICON coin can now be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000333 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ICON has a market cap of $229.75 million and approximately $3.88 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

ICON Coin Profile

ICX is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It launched on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 997,778,209 coins and its circulating supply is 997,777,604 coins. The official message board for ICON is forum.icon.community. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official website is icon.community. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Get ICON alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 997,606,458.5423547 with 997,606,449.0188253 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.22338526 USD and is down -1.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 130 active market(s) with $3,292,691.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

ICON Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

