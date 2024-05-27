Hilltop Holdings Inc. Purchases 4,268 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,119 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,268 shares during the quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ABBV. American National Bank boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 59,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 9,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 17,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 30,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,791,000 after buying an additional 7,737 shares during the period. Finally, Torray Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 21,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,159,000 after buying an additional 2,446 shares during the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AbbVie news, COO Robert A. Michael sold 68,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.45, for a total value of $12,153,699.55. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 98,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,405,910.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other AbbVie news, COO Robert A. Michael sold 68,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.45, for a total transaction of $12,153,699.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 98,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,405,910.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin K. Buckbee sold 5,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.65, for a total transaction of $908,687.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,233,546.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 302,561 shares of company stock worth $53,645,658 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Down 0.8 %

ABBV traded down $1.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $157.06. The stock had a trading volume of 3,691,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,267,838. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $130.96 and a one year high of $182.89. The company has a market capitalization of $277.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $167.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.05. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 179.47%. The business had revenue of $12.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ABBV. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Raymond James raised their target price on AbbVie from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on AbbVie in a report on Friday, May 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on AbbVie from $195.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, William Blair upgraded AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.14.

AbbVie Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

