Hilltop Holdings Inc. Purchases 2,912 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 334,107 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 0.9% of Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $7,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $294,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $278,000. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC now owns 356,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,866,000 after buying an additional 33,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 64,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 9,086 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of BATS GOVT traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,249,366 shares. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.58.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.0583 per share. This is an increase from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.