Hilltop Holdings Inc. Purchases 22,131 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 261,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 22,131 shares during the quarter. iShares Silver Trust makes up 0.6% of Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Hilltop Holdings Inc. owned about 0.05% of iShares Silver Trust worth $5,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 180.5% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000.

iShares Silver Trust Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of SLV traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.74. The company had a trading volume of 14,534,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,251,955. The company has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a PE ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.43. iShares Silver Trust has a one year low of $18.97 and a one year high of $29.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.73.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

