Hilltop Holdings Inc. Lowers Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 514 shares during the quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 223.1% in the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences Stock Down 0.7 %

GILD traded down $0.49 during trading on Monday, hitting $65.68. The company had a trading volume of 5,971,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,240,058. The company has a market cap of $81.83 billion, a PE ratio of 182.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.45 and a 200-day moving average of $74.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.33 and a 1-year high of $87.86.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.49) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.36 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 24.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 855.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GILD. StockNews.com raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 27th. Truist Financial cut shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $91.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.69.

Insider Activity

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total value of $145,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,026,339.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

