Hilltop Holdings Inc. Has $9.94 Million Stock Position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Free Report) by 23.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 482,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147,743 shares during the quarter. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF accounts for 1.1% of Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF were worth $9,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 1,451.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 328,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,995,000 after purchasing an additional 306,985 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 11,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Security Financial Services INC. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the third quarter worth $265,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the third quarter worth $187,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 44,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA PCY traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.26. 202,512 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 514,239. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a twelve month low of $17.30 and a twelve month high of $20.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.03.

The Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (PCY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US-dollar-denominated sovereign debt in emerging markets with at least 3 years to maturity. PCY was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

