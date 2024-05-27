Hilltop Holdings Inc. Has $14.60 Million Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 22.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,947 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares comprises 1.7% of Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $14,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 350.0% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 232.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $215.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,212,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,236,997. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $168.30 and a 12 month high of $225.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $213.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.63.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.