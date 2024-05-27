Hilltop Holdings Inc. Buys 444 Shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,898 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. owned 0.08% of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF worth $2,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,870,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,944,000 after purchasing an additional 935,420 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 81.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,477,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,736,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009,597 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,579,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,534,000 after purchasing an additional 590,680 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 260.8% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,167,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,705,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,905,000 after acquiring an additional 530,102 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SDVY traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $34.26. 497,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,057,617. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a twelve month low of $25.36 and a twelve month high of $34.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.85 and a 200 day moving average of $32.43. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.18.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.1032 per share. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

