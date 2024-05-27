Hilltop Holdings Inc. Buys 237 Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,984 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Crocs were worth $1,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Crocs by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 320 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Crocs by 185.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 342 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crocs during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Crocs by 1,673.5% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 603 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Crocs alerts:

Insider Transactions at Crocs

In other news, Director John B. Replogle bought 1,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $126.75 per share, for a total transaction of $249,951.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,642.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Crocs news, Director Thomas J. Smach sold 10,174 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.32, for a total transaction of $1,427,615.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 115,339 shares in the company, valued at $16,184,368.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Replogle acquired 1,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $126.75 per share, with a total value of $249,951.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,642.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CROX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Crocs from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Crocs from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Crocs from $130.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Crocs from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Crocs from $95.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crocs presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CROX

Crocs Stock Performance

Shares of Crocs stock traded up $6.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $148.92. 1,641,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,389,487. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.01. Crocs, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.00 and a 52-week high of $150.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The textile maker reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $938.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.29 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 56.33% and a net margin of 19.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.61 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Crocs, Inc. will post 12.66 EPS for the current year.

Crocs Profile

(Free Report)

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CROX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.