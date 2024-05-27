HI Price Hits $0.0005 (HI)

HI (HI) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 26th. One HI token can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. HI has a total market capitalization of $1.34 million and $216,466.21 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, HI has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00009245 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00011257 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001367 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $68,757.20 or 0.99966797 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00011490 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $81.25 or 0.00118123 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00003707 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

HI Token Profile

HI (HI) is a token. Its genesis date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com. The official website for HI is www.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official.

Buying and Selling HI

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 5,452,569,823.932 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00049266 USD and is up 0.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $216,526.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

