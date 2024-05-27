Heritage Wealth Advisors Has $213.73 Million Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,500,471 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160,020 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF makes up about 10.6% of Heritage Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Heritage Wealth Advisors owned about 1.76% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF worth $213,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 175.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 151.9% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 181.9% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1,927.7% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

VTIP traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.15. 485,868 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,148,920. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.70. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $46.70 and a 1 year high of $48.22.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Dividend Announcement

About Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.0267 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.