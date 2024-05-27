Head-To-Head Review: Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG) and Boralex (OTCMKTS:BRLXF)

Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Free Report) and Boralex (OTCMKTS:BRLXF – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Smart Powerr and Boralex, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Smart Powerr 0 0 0 0 N/A Boralex 0 0 1 0 3.00

Boralex has a consensus target price of $49.75, suggesting a potential upside of 112.33%. Given Boralex’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Boralex is more favorable than Smart Powerr.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Smart Powerr N/A N/A -$750,000.00 ($0.11) -10.18 Boralex N/A N/A N/A ($0.13) -185.69

This table compares Smart Powerr and Boralex’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Boralex is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Smart Powerr, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.2% of Smart Powerr shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.0% of Boralex shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.5% of Smart Powerr shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Smart Powerr and Boralex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Smart Powerr N/A -0.87% -0.69% Boralex N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Boralex beats Smart Powerr on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Smart Powerr

Smart Powerr Corp. engages in the waste energy recycling business in China. The company provides energy saving and recovery facilities for various energy intensive industries; waste energy recycling systems for use in nonferrous metal plants; and clean-technology and energy-efficient solutions to reduce air pollution and energy shortage problems. It also designs, finances, constructs, and installs the waste energy recycling project to mid to large-size enterprises involved in high energy-consuming businesses; and provides project investment, investment management, economic information consulting, technical, financial leasing, and financial leasing transactions and consulting services; purchases, repairs, and disposes financial leasing assets; sells and leases energy saving systems and equipment. In addition, the company offers waste gas-to-energy solutions comprising the waste gas power generation system that utilizes flammable waste gas to generate electricity; and flammable waste gases emitted from industrial production processes, such as blast furnace gas, and coke furnace gas, oil or gas to power gas-fired generators, as well as uses the waste heat generated in industrial production to make steam to generate electricity through a steam turbine. Further, it markets its projects to the industrial manufacturers to utilize energy recovery projects in their manufacturing processes, including steel, cement, nonferrous metal, coal, and petrochemical industries. The company was formerly known as China Recycling Energy Corporation and changed its name to Smart Powerr Corp. in March 2022. Smart Powerr Corp. was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Xi'an, China.

About Boralex

Boralex Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities in Canada, France, the United States, and the United Kingdom. It generates electricity from wind, solar, and hydroelectric resources. As of December 31, 2023, the company operates 100 wind farms; 12 solar energy facilities; 15 hydroelectric power stations; and 2 storage units with an installed capacity of 1,819 megawatts (MW) in North America and 1,259 MW in Europe. Boralex Inc. was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Kingsey Falls, Canada.

