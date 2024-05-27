HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for BriaCell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCTX)

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of BriaCell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCTX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $18.00 price target on the stock.

BriaCell Therapeutics Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ BCTX opened at $1.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.01 million, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.14. BriaCell Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.27 and a 1-year high of $7.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.51.

BriaCell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.51). As a group, analysts predict that BriaCell Therapeutics will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About BriaCell Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BCTX. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its stake in shares of BriaCell Therapeutics by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 87,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 6,329 shares during the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of BriaCell Therapeutics by 66.7% in the first quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new stake in shares of BriaCell Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of BriaCell Therapeutics by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.42% of the company’s stock.

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. operates as a Phase 3 biotechnology company transforming cancer care with its novel cellular immunotherapies. It is conducting a pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial in advanced breast cancer with its Bria-IMT in combination with an immune check point inhibitor. It is also developing personalized off-the-shelf treatments for breast cancer, prostate cancer, and other cancers.

