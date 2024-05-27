Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.59.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HAL. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Halliburton from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Monday, April 8th.

In other news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $176,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,762.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Halliburton news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 377,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $13,308,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,793,229.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $176,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,762.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 434,287 shares of company stock valued at $15,415,304. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 145.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,118 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,168,071 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $47,307,000 after acquiring an additional 117,226 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Halliburton by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 44,446 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464 shares during the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HAL opened at $36.11 on Wednesday. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $28.43 and a twelve month high of $43.85. The stock has a market cap of $31.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 30.84% and a net margin of 11.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

