GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Lifted to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Free Report) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $10.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $8.00.

GDRX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on GoodRx in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded GoodRx from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $7.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Raymond James upgraded GoodRx from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on GoodRx from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on GoodRx from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $9.11.

GoodRx stock opened at $7.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of -713.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 6.29 and a current ratio of 6.29. GoodRx has a one year low of $4.14 and a one year high of $9.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.97 and a 200 day moving average of $6.54.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The business had revenue of $196.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.59 million. GoodRx had a positive return on equity of 3.45% and a negative net margin of 0.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GoodRx will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDRX. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of GoodRx in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,454,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GoodRx by 121.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 72,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 39,552 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GoodRx by 301.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 6,006 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GoodRx by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,681,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,875,000 after purchasing an additional 177,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GoodRx in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,866,000. 63.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices.

