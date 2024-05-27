Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at Redburn Atlantic

Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a sell rating and a $135.00 price objective on the information technology services provider’s stock.

GLOB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and issued a $238.00 target price (down from $290.00) on shares of Globant in a report on Friday, May 17th. UBS Group raised their price target on Globant from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Guggenheim began coverage on Globant in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a buy rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Wedbush dropped their price target on Globant from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Globant from $279.00 to $252.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Globant currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $218.50.

Shares of GLOB opened at $166.49 on Friday. Globant has a 1 year low of $160.12 and a 1 year high of $251.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.75. The stock has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 43.70, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.35.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Globant by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,336,764 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $673,693,000 after purchasing an additional 213,049 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Globant by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,614,782 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $319,485,000 after purchasing an additional 49,812 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Globant by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,323,859 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $315,052,000 after purchasing an additional 6,707 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Globant by 289.5% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 960,833 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $228,659,000 after purchasing an additional 714,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Globant by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 734,479 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $145,317,000 after purchasing an additional 102,184 shares during the last quarter. 91.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Globant SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

