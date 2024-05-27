Freightos (NASDAQ:CRGO) Price Target Cut to $6.00 by Analysts at Chardan Capital

Freightos (NASDAQ:CRGO – Free Report) had its target price cut by Chardan Capital from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Freightos Price Performance

NASDAQ:CRGO opened at $2.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.57 million, a PE ratio of -5.34 and a beta of -0.36. Freightos has a 1-year low of $1.85 and a 1-year high of $4.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Freightos (NASDAQ:CRGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.21 million. Freightos had a negative net margin of 99.95% and a negative return on equity of 19.04%. On average, research analysts expect that Freightos will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Freightos

Freightos Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. M&G Plc acquired a new position in shares of Freightos during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,339,000. Seven Post Investment Office LP increased its holdings in shares of Freightos by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Seven Post Investment Office LP now owns 80,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 26,931 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Freightos by 100.0% in the third quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 47,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 23,886 shares during the period. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Freightos in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors own 22.72% of the company’s stock.

Freightos Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a vendor-neutral booking and payment platform for international freight. It operates WebCargo, a platform for connecting carriers and forwarders; and Freightos.com, a platform for connecting service providers to importers/exporters. The company also offers software-as-a-service solutions, such as WebCargo Air for airline rates and ebookings; WebCargo AcceleRate, a multi-modal rate repository; data services; and WebCargo Airline Control Panel that enables airlines to control bookings and optimize pricing with real-time booking analytics.

