Freemont Management S.A. Buys New Shares in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Freemont Management S.A. bought a new stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 30,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,078,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FI. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth about $1,452,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth about $168,943,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth about $978,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth about $187,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth about $9,961,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on FI. Citigroup increased their price target on Fiserv from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.83.

Fiserv Price Performance

FI traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $150.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,579,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,305,582. The company has a market cap of $87.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.36. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.11 and a 1 year high of $159.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 16.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Fiserv

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total transaction of $3,588,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,477,911.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 111,575 shares of company stock worth $17,022,387 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

