Freemont Management S.A. Acquires 40,000 Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Freemont Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Free Report) by 100.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the quarter. Freemont Management S.A.’s holdings in NIO were worth $726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in NIO during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NIO in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NIO in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NIO in the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of NIO in the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. 48.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NIO. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $4.00 target price (down from $5.00) on shares of NIO in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on NIO from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. UBS Group reduced their target price on NIO from $8.00 to $7.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on NIO from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on NIO from $8.30 to $5.90 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.48.

Shares of NYSE:NIO traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.83. 32,325,257 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,863,188. Nio Inc – has a 1 year low of $3.61 and a 1 year high of $16.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($2.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.39) by ($0.42). NIO had a negative net margin of 38.09% and a negative return on equity of 110.72%. The business had revenue of $17.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.51) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Nio Inc – will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

