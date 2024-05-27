Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Foot Locker from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, March 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Foot Locker from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. UBS Group raised shares of Foot Locker from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.20.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on FL

Foot Locker Stock Performance

NYSE:FL opened at $22.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.72. Foot Locker has a fifty-two week low of $14.84 and a fifty-two week high of $35.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -6.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.50.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Foot Locker had a negative net margin of 4.04% and a positive return on equity of 4.25%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Foot Locker will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 33,635 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 26,662 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 44,686 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Foot Locker by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Foot Locker by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,799 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter.

About Foot Locker

(Get Free Report)

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.