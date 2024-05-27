Financial Survey: Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) versus Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE)

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Free Report) and Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Sotherly Hotels and Global Medical REIT, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sotherly Hotels 0 1 0 0 2.00 Global Medical REIT 0 0 1 0 3.00

Sotherly Hotels currently has a consensus price target of $2.25, suggesting a potential upside of 59.57%. Global Medical REIT has a consensus price target of $11.25, suggesting a potential upside of 26.40%. Given Sotherly Hotels’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Sotherly Hotels is more favorable than Global Medical REIT.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sotherly Hotels $173.84 million 0.16 $3.94 million ($0.21) -6.71 Global Medical REIT $141.05 million 4.14 $20.61 million $0.23 38.70

This table compares Sotherly Hotels and Global Medical REIT’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Global Medical REIT has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sotherly Hotels. Sotherly Hotels is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Global Medical REIT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

27.5% of Sotherly Hotels shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.5% of Global Medical REIT shares are held by institutional investors. 15.9% of Sotherly Hotels shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.2% of Global Medical REIT shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Sotherly Hotels and Global Medical REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sotherly Hotels 2.18% 7.86% 0.97% Global Medical REIT 13.77% 3.54% 1.50%

Risk and Volatility

Sotherly Hotels has a beta of 1.61, indicating that its share price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Medical REIT has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Global Medical REIT beats Sotherly Hotels on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sotherly Hotels

Sotherly Hotels Inc. is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Sotherly may also opportunistically acquire hotels throughout the United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in ten hotel properties, comprising 2,786 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs. The Company owns hotels that operate under the Hilton Worldwide and Hyatt Hotels Corporation brands, as well as independent hotels. Sotherly Hotels Inc. was organized in 2004 and is headquartered in Williamsburg, Virginia.

About Global Medical REIT

Global Medical REIT Inc. (GMRE) is a net-lease medical office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and acquires healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to physician groups and regional and national healthcare systems.

