Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) Shares Purchased by Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC

Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,271 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $8,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,647,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 5,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 116,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,784,000 after buying an additional 6,098 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 196,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,195,000 after buying an additional 30,245 shares during the period. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:FTEC traded up $1.53 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $162.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,713. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 52-week low of $118.39 and a 52-week high of $163.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $153.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.10. The company has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a PE ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 1.41.

About Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

