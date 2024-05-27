Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stock Holdings Lifted by Evermay Wealth Management LLC

Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XOM. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth approximately $91,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 851.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 885 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on XOM shares. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.00.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $113.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,212,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,893,740. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $95.77 and a one year high of $123.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $447.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $117.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.91.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $83.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 46.57%.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,018,450.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

