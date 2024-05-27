Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Hilltop Holdings Inc.

Hilltop Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,016 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,422 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth about $91,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 851.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 885 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,018,450.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $113.42. 12,212,949 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,893,740. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.38. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $95.77 and a 52 week high of $123.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.91. The company has a market cap of $447.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.96.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $83.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on XOM shares. Barclays assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on XOM

About Exxon Mobil

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.