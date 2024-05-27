Evermay Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 367 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KO. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 80,448,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,503,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950,146 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 4.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 63,138,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,501,789,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464,618 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $2,808,056,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 44,913,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,514,234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040,664 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,845,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963,963 shares during the period. 70.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Henrique Braun sold 57,298 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.08, for a total value of $3,614,357.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,309,555.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Coca-Cola news, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 18,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total transaction of $1,102,114.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Henrique Braun sold 57,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.08, for a total transaction of $3,614,357.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,309,555.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 199,389 shares of company stock valued at $12,322,179. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KO has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Argus raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.58.

Coca-Cola Stock Down 0.1 %

KO stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.00. 8,203,136 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,042,451. The company has a market capitalization of $267.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $51.55 and a twelve month high of $63.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.92.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 42.74%. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.60%.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

