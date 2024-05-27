Evermay Wealth Management LLC Sells 79 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises about 0.5% of Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Well Done LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 110.9% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 26,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685 shares in the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 14,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,843,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $2.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $205.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,946,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,489,108. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $161.67 and a 12 month high of $211.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $202.93 and a 200 day moving average of $196.96.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

