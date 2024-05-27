Evermay Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,800 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,247 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the third quarter worth $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. 62.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total transaction of $987,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 259,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,116,612.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total transaction of $987,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 259,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,116,612.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 230,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total value of $4,328,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 345,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,494,537.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,614,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,028,106. The company has a market capitalization of $42.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.80. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $15.89 and a one year high of $19.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.34. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.03%. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 104.55%.

Several research firms have issued reports on KMI. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.20.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

