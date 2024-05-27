Evermay Wealth Management LLC Sells 127 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,974 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 317.0% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 367 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 479 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co increased its holdings in Medtronic by 405.0% during the 4th quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 505 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Medtronic Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of MDT stock traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $82.29. 8,732,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,186,194. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.83. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $68.84 and a 12-month high of $91.00. The stock has a market cap of $109.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.92, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.78.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 101.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medtronic

In other news, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 854 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total transaction of $71,001.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,925 shares in the company, valued at $2,321,684.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MDT shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Medtronic from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.00.

Medtronic Company Profile



Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

