Evermay Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,100 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $10,554,000. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 151,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,221,000 after purchasing an additional 6,120 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 98.6% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 1,949 shares during the last quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC now owns 59,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,460,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 27,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.20. 5,688,065 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,937,193. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $37.46 and a 52-week high of $44.97. The stock has a market cap of $80.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.26.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

