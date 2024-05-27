Evermay Wealth Management LLC Sells 107 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,161 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the third quarter worth $43,000. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 81.8% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 360 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DHI shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on D.R. Horton from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com cut D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.82.

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total value of $67,076.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,053.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total value of $67,076.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,053.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David V. Auld sold 25,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.33, for a total value of $3,908,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 773,121 shares in the company, valued at $120,862,005.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,812 shares of company stock worth $4,330,617 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DHI traded up $1.80 on Friday, hitting $144.62. 1,102,436 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,356,659. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $151.44 and a 200-day moving average of $146.35. The stock has a market cap of $47.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.66. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.08 and a 52 week high of $165.75. The company has a current ratio of 7.35, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The construction company reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.15 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 13.39%. D.R. Horton’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.73 earnings per share. Analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 8.17%.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

