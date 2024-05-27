Evermay Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,288 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company makes up approximately 0.5% of Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $2,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 57.6% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 182,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,296,000 after acquiring an additional 8,183 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 380,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,616,000 after acquiring an additional 21,755 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on LLY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $885.00 target price (up from $815.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $805.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. DZ Bank cut Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $820.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $675.00 to $895.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $769.53.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

LLY traded down $1.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $807.43. 1,778,120 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,894,329. The firm has a market capitalization of $767.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.91, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.37. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $419.80 and a 1-year high of $820.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $765.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $693.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.94 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 56.98% and a net margin of 17.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is currently 76.58%.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

