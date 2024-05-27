Evermay Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TPH. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the 4th quarter worth about $252,000. Commerce Bank purchased a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $278,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 108.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 46,615 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 24,262 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 29,825.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,197 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Tri Pointe Homes during the fourth quarter valued at $24,389,000. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Tri Pointe Homes Stock Up 0.9 %

TPH traded up $0.34 during trading on Monday, hitting $38.32. 588,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 995,677. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.86. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.18 and a 12-month high of $40.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Insider Transactions at Tri Pointe Homes

Tri Pointe Homes ( NYSE:TPH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.34. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The company had revenue of $918.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $867.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tri Pointe Homes news, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 56,567 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total value of $2,250,235.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 677,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,963,520.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Thomas J. Mitchell sold 51,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.22, for a total value of $1,814,992.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 785,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,666,824.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 56,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total value of $2,250,235.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 677,816 shares in the company, valued at $26,963,520.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TPH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Tri Pointe Homes from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tri Pointe Homes currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.60.

Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

