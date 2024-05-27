Evermay Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TPH. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the 4th quarter worth about $252,000. Commerce Bank purchased a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $278,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 108.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 46,615 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 24,262 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 29,825.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,197 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Tri Pointe Homes during the fourth quarter valued at $24,389,000. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.
Tri Pointe Homes Stock Up 0.9 %
TPH traded up $0.34 during trading on Monday, hitting $38.32. 588,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 995,677. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.86. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.18 and a 12-month high of $40.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.
Insider Transactions at Tri Pointe Homes
In other Tri Pointe Homes news, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 56,567 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total value of $2,250,235.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 677,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,963,520.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Thomas J. Mitchell sold 51,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.22, for a total value of $1,814,992.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 785,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,666,824.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 56,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total value of $2,250,235.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 677,816 shares in the company, valued at $26,963,520.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
TPH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Tri Pointe Homes from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tri Pointe Homes currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.60.
Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile
Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.
