Evermay Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 21.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,624 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 737 shares during the quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 6,556 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,451,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 453 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Act Two Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Act Two Investors LLC now owns 56,768 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $29,887,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609 shares during the period. Hudson Value Partners LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 965 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 11,403 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,004,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,236 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.48, for a total transaction of $597,581.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,364 shares in the company, valued at $4,527,306.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE UNH traded down $8.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $508.17. 2,528,228 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,805,318. The company has a market cap of $467.71 billion, a PE ratio of 31.06, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.55. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $436.38 and a 12 month high of $554.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $489.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $510.55.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.63 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $99.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.23 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.50% and a net margin of 4.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.6 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $591.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $534.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $545.00 to $562.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $570.05.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

