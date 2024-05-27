Evermay Wealth Management LLC Has $170,000 Holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR – Free Report) by 263.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,239 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,524 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,628,937 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,338,000 after buying an additional 12,576 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,240,530 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,033,000 after purchasing an additional 52,454 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,432,995 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,709,000 after purchasing an additional 65,841 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 854,774 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,284,000 after purchasing an additional 4,855 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 580,628 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,816,000 after purchasing an additional 40,374 shares during the last quarter. 66.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sandy Spring Bancorp alerts:

Sandy Spring Bancorp Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ SASR traded down $0.16 on Monday, hitting $23.16. 208,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,681. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.89 and a 200-day moving average of $23.22. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.27 and a 12 month high of $27.90.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Announces Dividend

Sandy Spring Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SASR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 6.65%. The company had revenue of $184.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.87%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SASR shares. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.50.

Get Our Latest Report on Sandy Spring Bancorp

Sandy Spring Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SASR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.