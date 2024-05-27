Evermay Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,447 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,329 shares during the quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,783,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 29,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 384,862 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,209,000 after buying an additional 1,827 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth $316,000. Finally, Team Hewins LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth $299,000. 71.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,764 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $141,074.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,132 shares in the company, valued at $604,627.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on TFC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Truist Financial from $39.50 to $40.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Truist Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.17.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Truist Financial

Truist Financial Trading Up 0.4 %

TFC stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $38.40. 3,150,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,973,424. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.34. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.57 and a fifty-two week high of $40.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $51.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.09, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.07.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.15% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -157.58%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.