Evermay Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,447 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,329 shares during the quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,783,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 29,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 384,862 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,209,000 after buying an additional 1,827 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth $316,000. Finally, Team Hewins LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth $299,000. 71.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,764 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $141,074.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,132 shares in the company, valued at $604,627.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Truist Financial Trading Up 0.4 %
TFC stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $38.40. 3,150,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,973,424. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.34. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.57 and a fifty-two week high of $40.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $51.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.09, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.07.
Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.15% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Truist Financial Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -157.58%.
Truist Financial Company Profile
Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.
