Evermay Wealth Management LLC Acquires 140 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,218 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its holdings in Adobe by 3,533.6% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 31,358 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $18,708,000 after purchasing an additional 30,495 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 225.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 4,900 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,923,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,604 shares of the software company’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 257,035 shares of the software company’s stock worth $153,347,000 after buying an additional 6,681 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $570.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $630.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $557.00 to $511.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $660.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $620.72.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total value of $1,286,775.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,014,370.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.41, for a total value of $45,435.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,933,596.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total transaction of $1,286,775.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,014,370.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,006 shares of company stock worth $1,424,432. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded down $7.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $475.43. The company had a trading volume of 3,085,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,563,092. The business’s 50-day moving average is $486.80 and its 200-day moving average is $555.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $212.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.28. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $374.09 and a 52 week high of $638.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 39.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 14th that permits the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the software company to purchase up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Adobe Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.