Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. Purchases 71 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,988 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 2.2% of Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $16,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. WFA Asset Management Corp lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 37.8% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JNJ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, May 6th. HSBC raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $169.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com raised Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.86.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE:JNJ traded down $2.73 on Monday, reaching $146.97. 9,520,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,382,838. The firm has a market capitalization of $353.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $151.31 and its 200-day moving average is $155.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $143.13 and a 1-year high of $175.97.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $21.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.39 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 45.26% and a return on equity of 36.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.68 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.92%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

