Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Shares Sold by Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC

Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 66.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,240 shares during the period. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in Entegris in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in Entegris during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Entegris during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Entegris by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period.

Insider Activity at Entegris

In other Entegris news, SVP Olivier Blachier sold 1,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.84, for a total value of $265,806.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,653,727.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Entegris Price Performance

Entegris stock traded up $3.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $132.29. 1,048,750 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,402,292. Entegris, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.13 and a 12-month high of $146.91. The company has a market capitalization of $19.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.60 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $771.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.24 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 9.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entegris Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. Entegris’s payout ratio is 19.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ENTG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a research note on Monday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Entegris from $104.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Entegris in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Entegris from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.67.

About Entegris



Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

