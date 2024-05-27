ELIS 1-Day Volume Hits $8,645.74 (XLS)

ELIS (XLS) traded 11.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 27th. ELIS has a market capitalization of $10.35 million and approximately $8,645.74 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ELIS has traded up 29.3% against the U.S. dollar. One ELIS token can currently be bought for $0.0518 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00009252 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00011451 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001379 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $69,581.25 or 1.00698806 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00011695 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000066 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.60 or 0.00113756 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00003712 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000055 BTC.

ELIS Token Profile

XLS is a token. It launched on October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ELIS is www.elis.tech.

ELIS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.04627171 USD and is down -10.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $2,233.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ELIS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ELIS using one of the exchanges listed above.

