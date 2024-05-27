Electroneum (ETN) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $881,792.42

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 6.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 26th. Electroneum has a total market cap of $61.55 million and $881,792.42 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Electroneum has traded 10.2% higher against the dollar. One Electroneum coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001039 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001449 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00001677 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Electroneum Profile

Electroneum uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,972,827,555 coins. The official message board for Electroneum is medium.com/@etn-network. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com.

Electroneum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum (ETN) is a Layer 1 EVM-compatible blockchain known for its swift transaction speed of 5 seconds with instant finality, low smart contract fees, and high energy efficiency, using the Istanbul Byzantine Fault Tolerance (IBFT) consensus. It powers AnyTask.com, aiding freelancers globally by enabling payments in ETN, which is especially beneficial for the 1.4 billion people without bank accounts. Created in 2017 by Richard Ells, ETN has expanded its use to over 4 million users and supports various charitable and educational projects through its validator program.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

